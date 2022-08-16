Bruce Willis plays hopeful note during harmonica 'jam session' amid health battle

His "talent is speaking for itself," says Emma Heming Willis.

Bruce Willis is leaning on his love of music following his aphasia diagnosis.

The actor showed off his harmonica skills as part of a "jam session" with his friend Derek Richard Thomas, who sang a song while playing the guitar.

The Die Hard star's wife Emma Heming Willis shared a video of the soulful collaboration on Instagram, a hopeful note for the 67-year-old.

"Their talent is speaking for itself. I'll just leave this here @derekrichardthomas #jamsession," she captioned the black and white footage.

Willis' love for music is well documented. He released his debut record, The Return of Bruno, in 1987 under his alter ego Bruno Randolini. Later, he released If It Don't Kill You, Just Makes You Stronger and Classic Bruce Willis. The star's divisive (but fascinating) 1991 action flop Hudson Hawk doubled as a musical showcase for him.

Bruce Willis performs onstage during "Love Rocks NYC! A Change is Gonna Come: Celebrating Songs of Peace, Love and Hope" A Benefit Concert for God's Love We Deliver at Beacon Theatre on March 9, 2017 in New York City. Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The footage comes after Willis was forced to retire from acting in March after being diagnosed with aphasia, a cognitive condition that affects a person's ability to communicate.

"This is a really challenging time for our family, and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support," his family — including his ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah — said in a joint statement.

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him," the statement continued.

Last month, Heming shared a playful clip of Willis returning to the famed Fox Plaza Building featured in Die Hard for the 34th anniversary of the film. In a video shared to Instagram, she interspersed clips of her husband from the film as the Tabernacle Choir's version of Beethoven's "Ode to Joy" plays in the background.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.