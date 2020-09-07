Bruce Williamson, one-time Temptations lead singer, dies at 49

Bruce Williamson, who was the lead singer of iconic group The Temptations from 2006 to 2015, has died. He was 49.

The singer died Sunday night in his Las Vegas home following a battle with COVID-19, TMZ reported Monday. His son also shared a tribute on Facebook, writing, "There's no words in the world that can express how I feel right now I love you Daddy thank you for being awesome thank you for being loving thank you for being Who You Are I pray to God and we will meet again. I love you Daddy. R.I.H KING WILLIAMSON."

Williamson was best known to audiences for his nearly decade-long tenure as the lead singer of iconic Motown group, The Temptations. He first joined the group, which has seen many members come and go since its 1960 inception, in 2006. As a Temptation, Williamson led the group in both concert and television performances.

He also featured on Temptations albums Back to Front and Still Here, as well as joined the group in a cameo in Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story.

Born in Compton, Calif. on Sept. 28, 1970, Williamson was raised singing gospel music in church. He first rose to prominence singing on the Las Vegas strip as part of funk cover band BlackBerry Jam.

He was introduced to the Temptations via vocalist Ron Tyson, who reportedly spent years trying to get Williamson into the group.

Williamson has often been quoted as saying that he had done "more in six months of being a Temptation than many artists have done in a lifetime."

He also sang with the Las Vegas Ten Tenors and after leaving The Temptations in 2015 had been pursuing a solo career, specifically in the gospel genre.