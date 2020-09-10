Bruce Springsteen's next album, Letter To You, is arriving in October

Bruce Springsteen announced on Thursday that his 20th album, slated for Oct. 23, is titled Letter to You.

The Boss also revealed the album cover and tracklist for the project, along with a video for the title track.

The album includes nine new Springsteen tracks, as well as new recordings of three previously unreleased songs from the 1970s (“Janey Needs a Shooter,” “If I Was the Priest,” and “Song for Orphans.”) It also marks Springsteen's first time performing with the E Street Band since 2016's The River tour.

“I love the emotional nature of Letter To You,” Springsteen said in a statement. “And I love the sound of the E Street Band playing completely live in the studio, in a way we’ve never done before, and with no overdubs. We made the album in only five days, and it turned out to be one of the greatest recording experiences I’ve ever had.”

Here is the full track listing:

One Minute You’re Here

Letter to You

Burnin Train

Janey Needs a Shooter

Last Man Standing

The Power of Prayer

House of a Thousand Guitars

Rainmaker

If I Was the Priest

Ghosts

Song for Orphans

I’ll See You in My Dreams

Springsteen's last album, Western Stars, was released in June 2019. The musician's first full album of originals since 2012 was an homage to pop music flowing from Southern California in the late '60s and early '70s. Springsteen also made his directorial debut for the collection's accompanying concert film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

EW dubbed Western Stars one of the best albums of 2019 at No. 10, with Entertainment Editor Sarah Rodman writing, "Few artists pair broad vision and intimate character detail with as balanced a hand as the Boss, who reminds us that redemption is possible and the land of hope and dreams can be a real place."