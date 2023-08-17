Bruce Springsteen postpones 2 shows with the E Street Band due to illness

Even the Boss needs to take a break sometimes.

Bruce Springsteen has postponed two of his tour dates with the E Street Band due to illness. The rock star's team announced on social media that Wednesday and Friday's scheduled concerts in Philadelphia will be rescheduled for later dates.

"Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with the E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Aug. 16 and 18 have been postponed," the post said. "We are working on rescheduling the dates, so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows."

No details were provided about the nature of Springsteen's illness, and his representatives didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Springsteen, 73, is in the midst of his first world tour since 2016's The River Tour. He kicked things off stateside back in February, and he and the E Street Band recently returned from the summer leg of their tour in Europe, which included stops in the Netherlands, Switzerland, France, and Germany.

The second half of the North American tour began in Chicago earlier this month. Future dates include stops in Los Angeles, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, and several cities in Canada.

Back in May, Springsteen stumbled over some steps and fell on stage during a concert in Amsterdam. But he quickly recovered and continued the show, as well as the remainder of his European tour dates.

Though Springsteen hadn't been on tour in some years, he has been keeping busy. In 2017, he launched his solo show Springsteen on Broadway, a mix of musical performance and biographical monologue, for which he won a special Tony Award. He reprised the show for a limited run in 2021 as part of Broadway's reopening following the COVID-19 shutdown.

Springsteen also released three albums in the intervening years: the 2019 solo effort Western Stars and two E Street Band records, 2020's Letter to You and 2022's Only the Strong Survive.