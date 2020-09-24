Bruce Springsteen drops powerful, rocking new single 'Ghosts' from upcoming album

Bruce Springsteen is getting reflective — and harkening back to his classic sound — on his new single "Ghosts."

The Boss dropped the song, the second single from his upcoming album Letter to You, on Thursday. Like the rest of the album, "Ghosts" was recorded with the E Street Band completely live in the studio, and its sound is reminiscent of the group's classic output on Springsteen albums like Born to Run and The River. The song's lyrics also reflect on Springsteen's history with the band and their experience making music together.

"'Ghosts' is about the beauty and joy of being in a band, and the pain of losing one another to illness and time," Springsteen said in a statement. (Two longtime members of the E Street Band, multi-instrumentalist Danny Federici and saxophonist Clarence Clemons, died in 2008 and 2011, respectively.) "'Ghosts' tries to speak to the spirit of the music itself, something none of us owns but can only discover and share together. In the E Street Band, it resides in our collective soul, powered by the heart."

Letter to You marks Springsteen's first time performing with the band since 2016's The River tour. The album was recorded live with the band in five days using no overdubs, according to the singer, who said the process was "one of the greatest recording experiences I’ve ever had.”

The album is set to drop on Oct. 23. You can listen to "Ghosts" in the video below.