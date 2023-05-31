Nothing can keep the Boss down.

Bruce Springsteen suffered a fall on stage during a concert in Amsterdam on Saturday, but he quickly got back on his feet and poked fun at the tumble: "Goodnight, everybody!" he shouted.

Springsteen, 73, stumbled after he descended the stairs during a performance of "Ghosts," with members of the E Street Band rushing to his aid. Concertgoers noted he was in good spirits and able to finish the rest of the show.

Springsteen and the E Street Band are currently on tour across Europe, with stops in the Netherlands, Switzerland, France, Germany, and more. The tour will return to the U.S. in August, rolling through New York, Illinois, New Jersey, Arizona, and California.

During a stop in Spain last month, Springsteen welcomed former First Lady Michelle Obama and actress Kate Capshaw, wife of filmmaker Steven Spielberg, on stage with him for a performance of "Glory Days." Obama and Capshaw sang backup vocals and played the tambourine alongside E Street member and Springsteen's wife, Patti Scialfa.

Bruce Springsteen Performs At BT Murrayfield Stadium Bruce Springsteen | Credit: Euan Cherry/Getty Images

Obama was in the country with husband Barack Obama, Capshaw, and Spielberg. Springsteen and the former U.S. president are longtime pals: Springsteen rallied for Obama during his 2008 presidential campaign and performed at his inaugural presidential address in 2009 and again at a private farewell address in 2017. Obama also awarded Springsteen with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016. They also collaborated on the 2021 podcast Renegades: Born in the USA, centered on their lives, friendship, music, and enduring love for America.

Watch Springsteen's spill above.

