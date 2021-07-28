After all, he is the Boss.

Bruce Springsteen declines to have New Jersey rest stop named in his honor

The New Jersey Turnpike has a history of naming its rest stops after important figures like Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Edison, but as the Garden State Parkway prepares to add a new set of tributes to its best and brightest, one key figure would prefer to, uh, sit this one out.

"Bruce Springsteen respectfully declined to have a service area named after him," New Jersey Hall of Fame spokesperson Natasha Alagarasan told NorthJersey.com.

Bruce Springsteen While Bruce Springsteen declined to have a Garden State Parkway rest stop named after him, actor James Gandolfini will be receiving the honor. | Credit: Will Russell/Getty Images; Everett Collection

The exhibits dedicated to them will include posters designed by New Jersey architect Michael Graves and include information about their achievements and Jersey roots.

"Millions of New Jersey drivers travel on the Garden State Parkway every day," said transportation commissioner Diane Scaccetti-Gutierrez, who oversees the Turnpike Authority that approved the project. "The service areas they visit during those travels are a fitting place to call attention to the accomplishments of their fellow New Jerseyans in the arts, entertainment, and sports."

While tired and hungry travelers won't be able to grab a coffee and cozy up to the Boss, Alagarasan insisted the rocker is still a proud, active, and enthusiasitc Jerseyan, noing that he "has been very supportive of the New Jersey Hall of Fame over the years, and is very much a part of the fabric of the Hall."

See all the stops getting the star treatment below.

Montvale: James Gandolfini Service Area

Brookdale North: Larry Doby Service Area

Brookdale South: Connie Chung Service Area

Vauxhall: Whitney Houston Service Area

Cheesequake: Jon Bon Jovi Service Area

Monmouth: Judy Blume Service Area

Forked River: Celia Cruz Service Area

Atlantic: Frank Sinatra Service Area

Ocean View: Toni Morrison Service Area