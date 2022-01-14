Brockhampton announce they're going on an 'indefinite hiatus'

The group will perform at Coachella as one of their final performances together.

After more than a decade together, the hip-hop boy band Brockhampton is calling it quits — at least for now.

In a statement to EW, the group shared an official statement that they would be going on an "indefinite hiatus" following two final performances together — at the O2 Academy in London and at this year's Coachella festival.

IMG_4629 Credit: Ashlan Grey

"All other forthcoming tour dates are cancelled, effective immediately. Refunds for all tickets and VIP packages will be available at the point of purchase," the statement read. "Following these remaining shows, Brockhampton will take an indefinite hiatus as a group. They invite their fans to come celebrate the end of an era with them at these final performances."

No specific reason for the split was given.

Formed in 2010 as AliveSinceForever after frontman Kevin Abstract posted a note to the KanyeToThe forum seeking bandmates, the group changed its name to Brockhampton in 2014. While its lineup is rather fluid, the group consists primarily of Abstract, Matt Champion, Merlyn Wood, Dom McLennon, Joba, Bearface, and Jabari Manwa.

Brockhampton released its first three studio albums all in 2017, Saturation, Saturation II, and Saturation III, leading to a major label deal with RCA. Their first album under that deal, 2018's Iridescence, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

They released their latest album, Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine, in April of last year.

Stateside fans of Brockhampton can catch them at Coachella during the April 16 and 23 shows.