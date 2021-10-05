Britney Spears thanks #FreeBritney movement after her father's removal from conservatorship

"My fans are the best and I know it," the pop star said.

Days after Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, was removed as conservator of her estate, the pop superstar is publicly thanking her supporters in the #FreeBritney movement, who have campaigned online and outside courthouses in hopes of helping her regain control of her life.

"#FreeBritney movement … I have no words," Britney tweeted Monday. "Because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it."

She also included a video of herself swaying to the Kanye West song "Fade" and wrote in a follow-up tweet, "I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true !!!!!"

Jamie was suspended from his conservatorship position — a role he'd held since February 2008 — last Wednesday, when Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny granted a petition by Britney's new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart. John Zabel, a California accountant, was named the temporary conservator of Britney's finances.

The #FreeBritney movement launched in 2019 with the aim of freeing the singer from her conservatorship, as well as raising awareness of conservatorship abuse and reforming the probate court system that enables it. Jamie has dismissed the movement as a "conspiracy theory."

Britney Spears Britney Spears | Credit: Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

At Britney's hearing last week, members of the #FreeBritney movement gathered outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in downtown L.A., where they marched and chanted slogans of support, including "free by 40." Britney hits that milestone Dec. 2.