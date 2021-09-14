Britney Spears speaks out: 'I've waited 13 years and counting for my freedom'

Just days after announcing her engagement to Sam Asghari, the singer posted an emotional message celebrating her fight to be liberated from the conservatorship.

Fans aren't the only ones feeling happy about the fact that Britney Spears is finally taking back control of her life. In a new Instagram post, Spears spoke out about her newfound freedom, sharing an article titled "Infusing education with heart."

Britney Spears Britney Spears at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. | Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

"Growing up in a world where basically almost everything I did was controlled by someone else... I hope this message gets to people who have been confused or manipulated by a system !!!!" Spears wrote in her caption alongside a screenshot of the article. "No ... you're not alone and no ... you're not crazy !!!! People need to hear this before it's TOO LATE !!!! I've waited 13 years and counting for my freedom !!!!!"

Spears also shouted out her #FreeBritney team for their constant support over the years.

The pop star recently became engaged to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari, announcing the news on Instagram in a video of the pair showing off Spears' Roman Malayev-designed engagement ring. The engagement came the same week that her father, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to finally end his daughter's conservatorship.

This isn't the first time Spears has shared this particular article, which encourages the idea that we should encourage children to explore learning and engage their curiosity rather than simply being taught knowledge. It appeared on her Instagram three days ago, accompanied by only a rose emoji that seemed to allude to her happiness about her engagement. Spears' recent post was flooded with positive comments from fans, saying they're happy to see her "on the road to freedom."