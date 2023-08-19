Britney Spears speaks out about her divorce for the first time: 'It's honestly nobody's business'

Britney Spears is addressing her split from husband Sam Asghari for the first time.

The "Circus" singer reflected on the pair's relationship and thanked fans for their well-wishes in an Instagram post on Friday, following news that Asghari had recently filed for divorce after 14 months of marriage.

"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together… 6 years is a long time to be with someone, so I'm a little shocked but… I'm not here to explain why because it's honestly nobody's business!!!" Spears captioned her post, which featured her dancing to Janet Jackson's song "If."

She added, "But I couldn't take the pain anymore, honestly!!!"

"In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you!!!" she continued. "I've been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect, but it's far from reality, and I think we all know that!!!"

Spears acknowledged that she'd love to show her "emotions and tears" and how she really feels about the divorce but that she's holding back because, she says, "I've always had to hide my weaknesses."

"If I wasn't my dad's strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors!!! But that's when I needed family the most!!!" she concluded. "You're supposed to be loved unconditionally… not under conditions!!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best!!! And I'm actually doing pretty damn good!!! Anyways, have a good day and don't forget to smile!!!"

Britney Spears 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Jul 2019 Britney Spears | Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Spears and Asghari, who first met on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016, got engaged in September 2021 and then tied the knot in June 2022. It was Asghari's first marriage and Spears' third — the Grammy winner was previously married to Jason Allen Alexander and Kevin Federline.

Asghari shared his own statement about their breakup on his Instagram Story on Thursday. "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," he wrote. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."

He concluded, "S--- happens. Asking for privacy seems [ridiculous], so I will just ask for everyone, including media, to be kind and thoughtful."

