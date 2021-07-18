"I'd much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn't even shake my hand," the pop star wrote.

Britney Spears lashes out at critics, sister performing her music, and the conservatorship: 'I quit!'

Britney Spears is continuing to speak up and speak out.

In a post that appeared to be prompted by people criticizing the Instagram posts she often shares of herself dancing (instead of just clicking "unfollow"?), Spears reiterated she is quitting the business – for now.

"Look I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think," she shared in an Instagram post on Friday. "I've done that for the past 13 years."

As she continued, Spears noted that performing in Las Vegas hasn't been easy – and it has had seemingly uncomfortable moments – as she referenced wasted patrons in concert crowds.

"I'd much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn't even shake my hand and I ended up getting a contact high from weed all the time," she said, noting she "didn't mind" the contact high, but she would have enjoyed being able to go to a spa visit – no doubt a reference to the rules she's alleged the conservatorship have put on her day-to-day life.

The pop superstar also lashed out, saying she hasn't been able to share new music or been "able to do the real deal with remixes" of her songs. "So I quit!" she added.

As Britney continued, she also said she wasn't pleased that sister Jamie Lynn Spears performed her music at an event (seemingly referencing the 2017 Britney tribute at the Radio Disney Music Awards, where several stars, including Hailee Steinfeld, and Kelsea Ballerini participated in a Britney cover songs medley, with Jamie Lynn performing at the end).

"I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!" Britney continued. "My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try."

Spears has been speaking up more and more on her Instagram since the June 2021 court appearance where she told a judge the conservatorship arrangement, which was put in place after her public breakdown in 2008, had left her "traumatized." And she once again took the opportunity in her latest Instagram post to express her disappointment in her old baggage being brought up in documentaries about her life.

"I didn't like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past," she shared. "I'm way past all that and have been for a long time !!!!"

Spears' post attracted plenty of comments from fans and celebs, including Paris Hilton, Selma Blair, and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi.

"Yes live your life beautiful!😍 You deserve your happiness! 🙌," Hilton wrote.

"I love you. And this. I love watching you on your terms. ❤️❤️❤️," Blair wrote, also adding, "Perfectly said."

"Speak your truth queen!!! You can come perform in my living room any day!!!" Snooki shared.

Reps for Jamie Lynn Spears didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment on Sunday morning.

Jamie Lynn previously shared support of her big sister publicly in an Instagram story last month.

In her roughly three-minute post, Jamie Lynn, 30, said she's always "loved, adored, and supported" Britney, 39.

"I've made a very conscious choice in my life to only participate in her life as her sister, as an aunt to those boys," Jamie Lynn also shared, tearing up. "Maybe I didn't support [her the way] the public would like me to with the hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you that I supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I'll support her long after."