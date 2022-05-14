The singer announced she was pregnant with her third child in April.

Britney Spears says she lost her 'miracle baby': 'This is a devastating time for any parent'

After revealing that she was expecting her third child last month, Britney Spears says she has lost her baby.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Spears wrote, "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," adding, "This is a devastating time for any parent."

The singer also acknowledged that she maybe should have waited until she was further along in her pregnancy to post that she was expecting, but that she and her fiancé ,Sam Asghari, were "overly excited to share the good news."

Spears' April announcement that she was pregnant followed the news of her engagement to Asghari last September and the termination of her 13-year conservatorship in November. The news felt especially emotional given that during trials to determine if the conservatorship should end, one of the testimonies Spears gave the court included details about her not being permitted to see a doctor to remove her IUD.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Britney Spears arrives at the Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) Britney Spears | Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

The singer has two teenage sons from her previous marriage with ex-husband Kevin Federline, and the baby would have been her first child with Asghari.

In her post, Spears said that she would keep trying for another "miracle baby."

"Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family," she wrote. "We are grateful for all of your support. We ask for privacy during this difficult moment."

