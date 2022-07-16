The pop star treated fans to an a cappella version of her hit tune in between loads of laundry.

Britney Spears is serenading us like it's 1998.

In an act seemingly born of liberation, the singer shared a short but powerful a cappella edition of her breakout hit "Baby One More Time." Well, as powerful as a tune can be in between loads of laundry. Posting to her 41.8 million Instagram followers, the 40-year-old took us back to a simpler time.

"This is me yesterday doing laundry and separating clothes," she wrote in the caption. "I haven't shared my voice in an extremely long time… maybe too long… and here's me playing at my house with a different version of 'Baby.'"

The post comes 8 months after Spears was freed from a controversial 13-year conservatorship, a painful battle that captured the attention of millions.

Spears also revealed her fight to have an alternate version of the track, which has a rather iconic history, something she was unable to do while under intense personal and creative restrictions.

In a passionate statement alongside the footage, she details her struggle to have her idea for a revival of the song be realized artistically. She added that, unfortunately, the ordeal ruined the pursuit for her.

"Well I have asked for what I wanted for 14 years… a different version of 'Baby' but have the producers actually work for me and put it together… a start… but as the TEAM said NO and serves me with 4 girls, my sister included, doing a 5 minute version of 4 remixed songs to a T not even having to give effort or dance… just shot it beautifully and the sound was NEW!!! They ruined it for me, embarrassed me and made me feel like absolutely nothing!!! The truth is a f— b—!!!" Spears wrote.

"Baby One More Time" debuted as the lead single off of the pop star's debut album of the same name. Topping the charts in 22 countries, the catchy tune and its pop culture-making video launched Spears to super stardom.

Britney's revisiting of her hit comes as '90s and early aughts music continues to make a resurgence and find a new generation of fans, and we're here for the nostalgia.

The performer will have the chance to use her voice further when she releases her upcoming memoir, which was announced earlier this year after a record-breaking $15 million publishing deal.