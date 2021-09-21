Britney Spears 'couldn't stay away' from Instagram, returns after brief hiatus

The pop princess took a weeklong break from the social media site to celebrate her engagement.

Britney Spears is hitting up Instagram one more time.

After a brief hiatus, the pop princess returned to the social media platform on Monday, posting a couple of photos of herself in Palm Springs.

"I couldn't stay away from the gram too long so I'm back already," the 39-year-old singer captioned her post which featured photographs from her weekend getaway with her new fiancé, Sam Asghari.

Spears had previously deleted Instagram on Sept. 14, letting her fans know via Twitter that the move was nothing to worry about: "Don't worry folks...just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!! I'll be back soon," she wrote adding her signature string of emojis.

Over the past months, Spears has been using Instagram to communicate with fans and thank them for their continued support in her battle to emancipate herself from her conservatorship. In one of her last posts on the social media site before her account went dark, the singer spoke out about her newfound freedom, sharing an article titled "Infusing education with heart." She also added a shout out to her #FreeBritney team for their unwavering support over the years.

Britney Spears returns to Instagram Credit: Britney Spears/Instagram

The pop star became engaged to longtime boyfriend and personal trainer Asghari on Sept. 12, announcing the news on Instagram in a video where she showed off her Roman Malayev-designed engagement ring. The engagement came the same week that her father, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to finally end his daughter's conservatorship.

Since her return, Spears has posted a couple of videos featuring her dancing in her living room.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.