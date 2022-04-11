Baby one more time, indeed. On Monday, Britney Spears announced she's expecting her third child via an Instagram post where she revealed that a recent trip to Maui ended with the surprise of a positive pregnancy test.

Posting a long explanation alongside a photo of a teacup, a pair of jeans, and some pink roses, Spears wrote that her fiancé Sam Asghari (who she called her husband) told her she was "food pregnant" before Spears got the fated test.

"I obviously won't be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have," she wrote, admitting that she had perinatal depression during her pregnancy with her sons Jayden and Sean, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. "Women didn't talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don't have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret."

In addition to "doing yoga every day" Spears added she was "spreading lots of joy and love."

Spears' pregnancy announcement is the latest in a string of good news surrounding the singer's life, following the termination of her 13-year conservatorship in November and her engagement to Asghari in September. During trials to determine ending the conservatorship put into place by her father, Jamie Spears, in 2008, one of the emotional testimonies Spears gave the court was about not being able to see a doctor to remove her IUD so she could try to have another child.

Britney Spears Britney Spears | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"I just want my life back," Spears told the court last June, detailing the small and big ways that her conservatorship has kept her from living life on her own terms. "It's been 13 years and it's been enough. It makes no sense to make a living for so many people and be told I'm not good enough, that I'm great at what I do and I allow these people to control what I do, it makes no sense at all."

This will be the first child for Spears and Asghari — and if Spears has anything to say about her new freedom, hopefully it's the first of many happy moments to come.