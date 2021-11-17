Britney Spears gives post-conservatorship update, teases potential Oprah interview

Britney Spears is stronger than yesterday, and she has plenty to say now that her conservatorship has finally ended.

On Tuesday, the pop star offered fans an update on social media in the wake of her legal victory. She began by addressing a question she's been getting a lot lately: What is she going to do now?

"I've been in a conservatorship for 13 years," Spears said in a video posted to her Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook accounts. "That's a really long time to be in a situation you don't want to be in. I'm just grateful, honestly, for each day, and being able to have the keys to my car, and being able to be independent and feel like a woman, and owning an ATM card, seeing cash for the first time, being able to buy candles. It's the little things for us women, but it makes a huge difference, and I'm grateful for that. It's nice. It's really nice."

While Spears addressed her fans directly in the video, she also hinted at a desire to speak her truth to Oprah Winfrey, who recently conducted buzzy interviews with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, as well as Adele. "I might as well do a hint of my thoughts here before I go and set things square on @Oprah," Spears wrote.

Representatives for Winfrey and CBS did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Spears went on to assert that she doesn't want to be viewed as a victim, but rather a potential advocate for others facing similar circumstances. "I'm not here to be a victim," she said. "I lived with victims my whole life as a child. That's why I got out of my house and I worked for 20 years and worked my ass off. I'm here to be an advocate for people with real disabilities and real illnesses. I'm a very strong woman, so I can only imagine what the system has done to those people. So hopefully my story will make an impact and make some changes in the corrupt system."

She thanked her supporters in the #FreeBritney movement for shining a light on her situation and fighting for change as well. "You guys rock," Spears said. "Honestly, my voice was muted and threatened for so long and I wasn't able to speak up or say anything, and because of you guys and awareness of what was going on and delivering that news to the public for so long, you gave an awareness to all of them." She added, "Honestly, I think you guys saved my life in a way. One hundred percent."

Britney Spears Britney Spears | Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Spears' conservatorship began in February 2008, following a highly publicized breakdown. Her father, Jamie Spears, filed for a conservatorship over his daughter's person and estate, and exerted such control for more than a decade.

The conservatorship ended last Friday after a protracted legal battle. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled that the arrangement should be terminated without Spears having to undergo additional mental evaluations. However, there are still further financial concerns that the case must address.