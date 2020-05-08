Britney Spears continues to be full of surprises in 2020, but this time it's not one of her fun, eccentric Instagrams that has fans talking.

Without any warning, the album cover for the singer's 2016 album Glory has been changed on all streaming platforms. Rather than the initial tight shot of her backlit face, which still currently serves as the cover for the deluxe edition, the new cover features a wider shot of Spears sunbathing in the middle of a desert, wearing a revealing gold one-piece.

Many of her dedicated fans are freaking out at the change that was nearly four years in the making.

?s=20

?s=20

?s=20

The cover swap may not be all that random, as Glory was in the news at the beginning of this week as another album elevated to the top of the iTunes album charts via a social media campaign by her fans, much like what Mariah Carey's lambs did for her albums Glitter and E=MC².

The update also rights what some Spears fans found wrong about the original album cover, which was that it was "not a suitable representation of the music that Britney is putting out." They even started up a change.org campaign at the time!

Image zoom

While the pop singer has not commented on the new Glory cover, she has been in her glory over all the attention the album has been getting recently.

?s=20

Related content: