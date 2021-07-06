Britney Spears' longtime manager resigns, citing her 'intention to officially retire'

Larry Rudolph, Britney Spears' manager of the past 25 years, has resigned, according to a letter from Rudolph to Spears' father Jamie Spears that was published by Deadline and verified by Variety. In doing so, he cites the pop star's "intention to officially retire."

"It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus. Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire," Rudolph wrote in the letter.

"As you know, I have never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details," he continued. "I was originally hired at Britney's request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney's best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed. Please accept this letter as my formal resignation."

Britney Spears and Larry Rudolph Britney Spears and Larry Rudolph. | Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Spears herself hasn't made clear whether she would return to performing or not. When she addressed the court for the first time in June about her 13-year-long conservatorship, which she made clear she wants dissolved or drastically altered, Spears criticized her management team when she cited how, in 2018, she was "forced" to do a tour under threat of legal action. She also stated how she was pressured to endure a grueling seven-day-week work schedule that she likened to "sex trafficking."

In 2019, ahead of her Dominion Las Vegas show, Spears announced an "indefinite work hiatus" through a written statement posted to her Instagram after Jamie Spears was hospitalized. Rudolph said later in March that Spears "should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again." However, based on Spears' statement in court, she said she was made to do Dominion.

"When I came off that tour, a new show in Las Vegas was supposed to take place," she said. "I started rehearsing early, but it was hard because I'd been doing Vegas for four years and I needed a break in between. But no, I was told this is the timeline and this is how it's going to go."

Spears further noted how she was allowed to turn down the Vegas show, but then claimed when she did so, her therapist was fielding calls about how she wasn't "cooperating in rehearsals" and hadn't "been taking [her] medication." "All this was false — he immediately, the next day, put me on lithium out of nowhere," she said.

"I just want my life back," Spears declared elsewhere in her court statement about the conservatorship. "It's been 13 years and it's been enough."