Britney Spears gets emergency restraining order against ex after wedding crash

Newlyweds Britney Spears and Sam Ashgari have received an emergency protective order against her first husband Jason Allen Alexander after he attempted to crash their wedding on Thursday.

"I thank the Ventura County Sheriff's Office for their good work," Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart said in a press release shared in Billboard. "This was an outrageous and disgraceful security breach, and I hope law enforcement does everything possible to ensure Mr. Alexander is fully and vigorously prosecuted and convicted for his criminal actions."

In California, an emergency protective order goes into effect immediately and remains in place for up to seven days.

Alexander, 40, was charged with misdemeanor counts of trespassing, vandalism, and battery, and he was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for felony grand theft embezzlement and receiving stolen property, according to Ventura County jail records. A copy of the protective order obtained by Page 6 alleges that Alexander was carrying a knife when he entered Spears' home.

Alexander's bail is set at $2,500 for the incident on Spears' property and $20,000 for the open warrant.

Hours before the ceremony, Alexander got past security at Spears' Thousand Oaks estate and, while streaming live on Instagram, announced that the pop star had invited him.

"She's my first wife, my only wife. I'm her first husband. I'm here to crash the wedding," he said in the video captured by TMZ.

Page 6 reports that Alexander has "continually trespassed" on Spears' property and must now stay at least 100 yards away from her, Ashgari, and their home.

Alexander is due in Ventura County Superior Court on Monday.

Despite the interruption, Spears and fitness trainer Ashgari's ceremony did take place, and the couple were married in front of a crowd that included Madonna, Drew Barrymore, and Selena Gomez. PEOPLE has published photos of the post-ceremony bash.

This is Spears' third wedding. She and Alexander were married for a total of 55 hours in 2004 following a ceremony in Las Vegas that was quickly annulled. She then married Kevin Federline later that year. They divorced in 2007 and have two children: Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15.

In November 2021, Spears was freed from 13 years under a conservatorship that prohibited her from controlling her estate and finances.