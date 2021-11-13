"I couldn't be more happy for you today," the "Born This Way" singer wrote on Twitter.

Britney Spears is finally free after a Los Angeles Superior Court judge officially terminated the pop star's longstanding conservatorship on Friday. The news prompted a jubilant response from many observers, including several celebrities who applauded the decision on social media.

Among them was Spears' pop peer Lady Gaga, who posted an emotional message to Twitter Saturday morning. "I have loved @britneyspears her whole career," the "Born This Way" singer wrote. "I looked up to her, admired her strength — she empowered so many people and still does. I couldn't be more happy for you today. You never deserved what happened... you're a superstar and a super-human being."

Paris Hilton echoed those sentiments in a tweet of her own, writing, "I'm so happy that this day has finally come. This moment is so long overdue. @BritneySpears is finally free!!! You're the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul. We all love you so so much! Your best days are yet to come!"

Rapper Azealia Banks was even more emotional on Instagram, writing, "I am actually crying at the dinner table right now. This is monumental."

Meanwhile, music (and Twitter) legend Cher shared a super-sweet, emoji-filled message feting Spears' newfound freedom.

Following Spears' highly publicized breakdown in late 2007 and early 2008, her father, Jamie Spears, filed for a conservatorship over his daughter's person and estate. This ostensibly temporary measure began in February 2008, when she was 26 years old, but ultimately lasted for more than a decade.

Fans launched the #FreeBritney movement in 2019, questioning how the pop star could be so visibly functional but still be denied control over her life. The initially fringe campaign (which was dismissed by Jamie as a "conspiracy theory") exploded into a cause célèbre in 2021 after the February premiere of Samantha Stark's documentary Framing Britney Spears. The shocking film brought national attention to Spears' subsequent court appearances, especially a June hearing during which she delivered an explosive testimony alleging a slew of abuses at the hands of her father and the conservatorship team.

While the current conservator of Spears' estate will continue to work "to settle ongoing financial concerns related to the case," The New York Times reports, the judge's ruling is nonetheless a landmark moment for the pop star.

On Friday, Spears shared her own reaction to the conservatorship's termination on her social media accounts, thanking her fans again for their support. "Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy," she wrote. "I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day."

See more stars' reactions to the news below.

