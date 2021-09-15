Britney Spears has hit pause on Instagram.

On Tuesday, the queen of pop seemingly abruptly deleted her account on the photo-sharing, social media platform, but soon tweeted to let fans know not to be concerned.

"Don't worry folks...just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!! I'll be back soon," she wrote on Twitter, accompanied by her signature string of emojis.

Britney Spears Credit: Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Over the past months, Spears has been using Instagram to communicate with fans and thank them for their continued support in her battle to emancipate herself from her conservatorship. In one of her last posts on the social media site before her account went dark, the singer spoke out about her newfound freedom, sharing an article titled "Infusing education with heart."

"Growing up in a world where basically almost everything I did was controlled by someone else... I hope this message gets to people who have been confused or manipulated by a system !!!!" Spears wrote in her caption alongside a screenshot of the article on the post, which EW confirmed before the singer's Instagram was deleted.

"No ... you're not alone and no ... you're not crazy !!!!," she continued. "People need to hear this before it's TOO LATE !!!! I've waited 13 year and counting for my freedom !!!!!"

She also added a shout out to her #FreeBritney team for their unwavering support over the years.

The pop star became engaged to longtime boyfriend and personal trainer Sam Asghari last week, announcing the news on Instagram in a video where she showed off her Roman Malayev-designed engagement ring. The engagement came the same week that her father, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to finally end his daughter's conservatorship.