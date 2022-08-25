The pop star says she's choosing "happiness and joy" ahead of the release of her collaboration with the British icon.

Oops! Britney Spears has deleted Instagram again.

A day before the release of "Hold Me Closer," her duet with Elton John, the "Gimme More" singer ditched the social media platform and instead took to Twitter to share her excitement for the single, which drops Aug. 26.

"Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years !!!! It's pretty d--- cool that I'm singing with one of the most classic men of our time … @eltonofficial," she tweeted. "I'm kinda overwhelmed… it's a big deal to me !!!"

While she can't wait to finally share new music with her fans, Spears also noted that she's prioritizing her mental health.

"I'm meditating more and learning my space is valuable and precious!!!" she wrote. "I'm learning every day is a clean slate to try and be a better person and do what makes me happy … yes, I choose happiness today."

Part of finding that joy, she said, means letting go of the past.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Britney Spears arrives at the Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) Britney Spears has teased her new collab with Elton John. | Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

"I tell myself every day to let go of the hurt bitterness and try to forgive myself and others to what may have been hurtful," Spears, whose 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, explained. "I want to be fearless like when I was younger and not be so scared and fearful. I pray there actually is truth to the Holy Spirit, and I hope that spirit is with my children as well!!! Yes … I choose happiness and joy today!!!"

Spears and John have both previously teased their collaboration on social media ahead of its release. John shared a segment of it on TikTok and debuted a sneak peek of it on Instagram, with the pair singing the chorus of his beloved 1971 hit "Tiny Dancer" in the track.

Before parting ways with her Instagram account, Spears also remarked on the song's cover art — which features adorable childhood photos of both artists — and thanked John in a since-deleted post on Aug. 24.

"Thanks @eltonjohn for posting my baby pic!!! Most people say that it's CUTE … it surely is!!!" She wrote, per Billboard. "Since most say they are honored TO KNOW ME SO WELL and only want happiness for me … you can bet your bottom dollar that THIS collaboration will heighten my year by joining your brilliant hands of play."

She added, "Thank you for your generosity and just thinking of me to join you on such a brilliant song!!! How cool is it to be a background voice ON YOUR song!!! Sir Elton, I did it thanks to your genius, creative, and legendary mind!!! I am so grateful!!! I just keep on giving, don't I??? Can I get an AWWWWE???"

John replied, saying the honor was all his. "More than a background singer, darling," he wrote, per a screenshot of his comment on Spears' post shared online. "Can't wait for everyone to hear what we've been working on!"

