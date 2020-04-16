Britney Spears dances to Justin Timberlake on Instagram, calls her ex a 'genius'

Image zoom Frank Trapper/Getty Images

If there's one celebrity who has remained a delight throughout the coronavirus pandemic, truly showing care for the rest of the world while continuing to entertain, it's Britney Spears.

The pop star has encouraged her followers to DM her if they need any help, posted a throwback to her "Oops… I Did It Again" days, shared an illustration that reworked "…Baby One More Time" to be about social distancing, and even Instagrammed a meme calling for the redistribution of wealth.

Continuing the positive vibes, Spears uploaded a video Wednesday of herself dancing to "Filthy," by her ex Justin Timberlake, with a caption that joked about their rocky history.

The singer prefaced the message with some humor about how bored she is, and how the video is her best attempt at a TikTok or SnapChat video. In a postscript, Spears wrote, "I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT ✨ !!!!"

Before she followed up with a second video, in which she does 14 turns, Timberlake responded to his famous ex-girlfriend's video with a string of emojis: "😂🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼"

The "Gimme More" singer dated the former NSYNC member from 1999 to 2002, right at the peak of music sales, making them one of the most famous celebrity couples in the world at the time. While they had their fun pulling stunts like wearing coordinated denim looks to the 2001 American Music Awards, their breakup became toxic when Timberlake released the video for his breakout solo single, "Cry Me a River," which used a Britney lookalike to suggest they split over Spears cheating on him.

While Spears has mostly kept quiet about their relationship throughout the years, Timberlake has had something new to say about their breakup with every one of his album cycles.

With her Instagram posts, it seems Spears has ignored the negativity and kept up with her former flame's music, showing there's at least one person still out there listening to Man of the Woods.

