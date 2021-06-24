Some of Hollywood's biggest names came together to rally support for the singer, who spoke publicly for the first time in court on Wednesday.

After Britney Spears broke her silence about her 13-year conservatorship on Wednesday, there was an outpouring of support from Hollywood - including Spears' ex Justin Timberlake.

"After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time," Timberlake tweeted. "Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was...what is happening to her is just not right."

Mariah Carey; Britney Spears; Sarah Jessica Parker Mariah Carey and Sarah Jessica Parker are among them many celebrities supporting Britney Spears. | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

On Wednesday, Spears appeared in court virtually to speak publicly for the first time about the conservatorship she's been living under since 2008. It was the first time she had appeared in court since 2019, though at that time, the courtroom was closed off to the public.

"I want my life back," she told Los Angeles Superior Court judge Brenda Penny as she argued for her independence, adding that she wanted to do things like get married and have a baby - all things that are currently impossible with her current situation.

"I feel physically sick about this Britney Spears news," said View co-host Meghan McCain. "Women not being heard, not being trusted, accused of being crazy at any slight deviation from the perfect veneer. We as a society have utterly failed her and her dad should be in jail."

See more messages of support below.