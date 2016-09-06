Britney Spears' Greatest Looks

On Sept. 6, 2001, Britney Spears performed “I’m a Slave 4 U” at the MTV Video Music Awards. She was wowing the crowd with her fierce dance moves, as usual, when one of her backup dancers handed her an enormous albino python named Banana, which she draped over her shoulders. Then the Princess of Pop, undeterred by the massive reptile slithering across her outstretched arms, continued the performance. In honor of the anniversary of this groundbreaking use of live animals as accessories (PETA, we should note, did not approve), we’ve collected 15 of Britney’s most wild, daring, and all-around outrageous looks of all time. Check out her most major fashion statements ahead.