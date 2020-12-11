Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys join up to spark 'Matches' in new song

Their track appears in the deluxe reissue of her 2016 album Glory, also out now.

Backstreet and Britney Spears are back, alright!

The singer announced the arrival of the deluxe reissue of her 2016 album Glory on Thursday, along with the song "Matches," one of the tracks on the new edition.

"'Matches' featuring my friends @backstreetboys is out now !!!! I’m so excited to hear what you think about our song together," she tweeted.

The club bop comes seven months after the pop star first surprised fans with a new cover of Glory. As she explained on Instagram, the cover was updated to celebrate Glory climbing to the top of the iTunes album chart thanks to a social media campaign by her supporters.

"You asked for a new Glory cover and since it went to number one we had to make it happen," she wrote. "Couldn’t have done it without you all."

The 2020 deluxe edition also features the tracks "Mood Ring" and "Swimming in the Stars," as well as the original songs from the album.

Listen to Glory below: