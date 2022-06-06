The artist's label, Def Jam Records, called Trouble "a true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented."

Atlanta-based rapped Trouble, who collaborated with various artists, including Drake on "Bring It Back" and the Weeknd on "Come Thru," died after being shot amid a home invasion in the early hours of Sunday morning. He was 34.

Jedidia Canty, a public information officer for the Rockdale County Sheriff's Department in Atlanta, told reporters during a press conference later Sunday that Trouble, whose real name is Mariel Semonte Orr, was "visiting a female friend" at night at the Lake St. James Apartments in Conyers.

The suspect, 33-year-old Jamichael Jones, knew the woman but not Orr. Police believe "it was a domestic situation." Orr died on the scene. A warrant is currently out for Jones' arrest, though he has not yet been taken into custody.

Rapper Trouble performs in concert during Ray Ray From Summerhill Tour at Center Stage on May 17, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Rapper Trouble, whose real name was Mariel Semonte Orr, died at 34 after being shot during a home invasion while visiting a female friend | Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Local media outlet 11Alive shared footage of the news conference online.

Orr's label, Def Jam Records, released a statement on the rapper's death. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble," it read. "A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Skoob."

Other artists paid tribute to Orr on social media as the news came to light.

"HAPPY TO BE ABLE TO HAVE MET U LAUGH WIT U MAKE HISTORY WITH YOU AND GIVE U A REAL OPPORTUNITY YOU DESERVED," rapper and producer Mike WiLL Made-It wrote on Instagram. "STILL 1 OF MY FAVORITE RAPPERS OUT THE CITY , REST EASY BROADIE."

T.I., Jermaine Dupri, Meek Mill, Gucci Mane, and Lil Duval also commented on Orr's death.

"Damn trouble was somebody i use to really preach to and help spiritually," Lil Duval tweeted. "And he was learning how to be happy and live life. This one kinda hurt me i ain't gon front."