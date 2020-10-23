Bright Eyes and Phoebe Bridgers reunite for new song to raise money for Planned Parenthood

Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers are collaborating again. The two previously worked together as the supergroup Better Oblivion Community Center, and Oberst contributed to Bridgers' album Punisher earlier this year. Their latest team-up arrived on Friday, when Oberst's band Bright Eyes released a new song on Bandcamp that features vocals from Bridgers. Flea and Queens of the Stone Age drummer Jon Theodore also guest on the track.

"Miracle of Life" is available exclusively through Bandcamp for a $1 download, with all proceeds going to Planned Parenthood. Fittingly, the song is all about abortion. As fans might expect from Bridgers and Oberst, the lyrics are pretty harsh and haunting. The chorus, for example, goes like this: "Lay down on the hard cold ground / Crying’s such a soothing sound / Get cured with a coat hanger / Girl you’re in America now."

"I think she has an incredible gift for melody and harmony," Oberst told EW earlier this year about working on Punisher. "She makes choices in those departments that are extremely satisfying without being obvious. She also has a strong sense of what she wants out of a song but also a great willingness to listen to everyone's ideas, which is what you want in a collaborator."

Bright Eyes released their own album this year as well, their first in nine years.