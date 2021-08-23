UB40 saxophonist Brian Travers dies at 62, following 'heroic battle with cancer'

Brian Travers, the saxophonist and founding member of the British reggae-pop band UB40, died Sunday from complications of cancer. He was 62.

UB40 confirmed the news Monday on social media, issuing a statement saying, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our comrade, brother, founding UB40 member and musical legend, Brian David Travers. Brian passed away yesterday evening with his family by his side, after a long and heroic battle with cancer."

The band added, "Our thoughts are with Brian's wife Lesley, his daughter Lisa and son Jamie. We are all devastated by this news and ask that you respect the family's need for privacy at this time."

Brian Travers Brian Travers, of UB40 | Credit: Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Travers was a part of UB40's early lineup when they first formed in Birmingham, England, in 1978. The band found crossover success in the U.S. with songs including "Red Red Wine" and their version of the pop standard "(I Can't Help) Falling in Love With You."

UB40 have been nominated for a total of four reggae-related Grammy Awards.

Travers suffered a seizure last December, according to BirminghamLive. He previously had one in March 2019, followed by surgery to remove brain tumors, the local outlet reported. Travers was unable to tour with UB40 for their 40th anniversary tour in 2019 under the advice of a physician.

In addition to his musical talents, Travers was also a painter, and he had told ITV News he wanted to write a bossa nova album.

Following the news of Travers' death, the Brain Tumor Charity released a statement offering condolences to his loved ones.

"Our deepest condolences go to Brian's family and friends," the statement said. "Our thoughts are with you in this difficult time. This is also a reminder of the urgent need to speed up progress towards a cure for brain tumours."