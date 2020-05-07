Former Bad Company lead singer Brian Howe dies at 66

British rocker Brian Howe died of cardiac arrest in his Florida home Tuesday morning. He was 66.

Howe is known as both the former lead singer of U.K. supergroup Bad Company, and a vocalist for Ted Nugent.

Howe's death was confirmed by his manager Paul Easton in a statement to The Wrap where he said, "It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the untimely passing of a loving father, friend and musical icon, Brian Howe."

Howe's sister added that "finding the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts over losing my brother has been difficult. Our family would like to thank you for your compassion and the outpouring of love we are receiving."

Hailing from Portsmouth, England, Howe's music career first blossomed over four decades ago in 1984 after his first gig in the United States with Ted Nugent. Once one of Nugent's producers at the time heard Howe singing, he signed him on as the lead singer of Nugent's band. The contract was unfavorable to Howe though, so he moved on shortly to solo projects before meeting Mick Ralphs and Simon Kirke in 1986. The pair needed a new lead singer for their group Bad Company after their first frontman Paul Rodgers left the band.

Howe's time in Bad Company peaked in 1990 with the platinum album Holy Water. Howe co-wrote most of the tracks on the album along with producer Terry Thomas, including the hit song "If You Needed Somebody." After one more studio album together, Howe left the band in 1994 citing creative differences with Ralphs and Kirke.

In 1997, Howe released his first solo album Tangled in Blue and co-wrote the Megadeth song "I'll Get Even." In the new millennium, he would release two more solo albums, plus a 2017 single called "Hot Tin Roof."

Prior to his death, Howe was touring with a band that included Paul Warren, Christopher Turnbow, Miguel Gonzales, and Rick Brothers, but the tour was cut short after the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to his sister Sandie and her husband, Howe is survived by his son Michael and daughters Victoria and Ella, his three grandchildren Kira, Alexandria, and Aurora.

