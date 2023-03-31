Brian Gillis, '90s boy band LFO co-founder, dies at 47

Musician Brian "Brizz" Gillis, who was best known as the co-founder of '90s boy band LFO, died Wednesday according to a report in Variety. He was 47.

Fellow LFO founding member Brad Fischetti was the first to publicly share the news. In a lengthy emotional post on his Instagram on Thursday, Fischetti confirmed Gillis' death, but did not share details of his passing.

"Every story is made up of chapters. Some develop naturally. Some you have to cut up in your mind. The first two chapters of the LFO story lost a main character yesterday. Brian 'Brizz' Gillis passed away. I don't have details and it wouldn't be my place to share them if I did," he wrote alongside a black and white snap of Gillis.

LFO, short for Lyte Funkie Ones, was formed by Gillis, Fischetti, and the late Rich Cronin in 1995 in Massachusetts. To date, the group has sold over 4 million records and is known for hit songs "Summer Girls" and "Girl On TV," however its success has been marred by tragedy and several breakups and makeups over the years. Gillis first left the band in 1999 to pursue a solo career, and was later replaced by Devin Lima. Cronin died at age 36 in 2010 after a battle with leukemia, and eight years later, Lima died at 41 after a battle with adrenal cancer.

Seemingly referencing the band's sad fate, Fischetti wrote in his post, "I am really struggling to process this tragic loss. I've said it before and I will continue to say it; the LFO Story is a tragedy. If you know what I've been doing, you know I'm trying to bring light into the darkness. Trying find redemption in pain and suffering. Trying to honor the legacy."

His post continued, "Today I honor my former bandmate and friend, Brizz. If you watched the LFO Story livestream or have seen the band and me play it live, you know what Brian meant to LFO. If it wasn't for his hard work and dedication in the early days of LFO, the first two chapters, the LFO you came to know and (hopefully) love would not exist."

Fischetti goes on to say that his relationship with Gillis was not without complications, but ultimately brought him joy. "I learned a lot from him about the business of music and how to put together and rock a show. And it's those positive aspects of our relationship that I will lean on now and forever," he said.

LFO (Brian Gillis) on 14.08.1997 in München / Munich. (Photo by Fryderyk Gabowicz/picture alliance via Getty Images) Brian Gillis | Credit: Fryderyk Gabowicz/getty

The musician ends his note by telling Gillis to "rest easy" and imagining him, Cronin and Lima being reunited. "And I hope that together, they will make some sweet sounds. I would really like that," he concluded.