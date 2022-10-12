Brandy recovering from 'dehydration and low amounts of nutrition' after report she was hospitalized
Singer-actress Brandy said she is recovering from "dehydration and low amounts of nutrition" on Wednesday after TMZ reported she'd been hospitalized following a possible seizure the previous day.
"To my beloved fam, friends, and starz thank you for sending love and light my way," she tweeted. "I am following doctors' orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition. Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon."
The Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella star and "The Boy Is Mine" singer did not address the claims that she had a seizure or that she was hospitalized. TMZ had reported that the 43-year-old Grammy winner had suffered a medical scare at her Los Angeles home on Tuesday.
EW has reached out to Brandy's representatives for more information.
Brandy, who had a string of hit singles in the late '90s and a leading role in the sitcom Moesha, performed the National Anthem at the 2022 Super Bowl this February, and signed with Motown Records in June ahead of her anticipated eighth studio album.
She will next star in A24's planned thriller The Front Room from writer-directors Max and Sam Eggers, the younger brothers of The Northman and The Witch helmer Robert Eggers.
