Sy’rai is one of only three featured artists on B7 (the other two: Chance the Rapper, who teamed with Brandy for the upbeat ode to parenthood “Baby Mama,” and Daniel Ceasar, on the skeptical ballad “Love Again.”) The result is a Brandy project that feels more “Brandy” than ever, with vocal production and arrangements that lean all the way into her instantly recognizable rich and smoky tone. “I wanted it to be honest and authentic,” she says. “I felt it was important for me to tell my own stories about my experiences with love and the different challenges I’ve faced. I have so much to give, I have so much to share. My voice is still here, my energy is still creative.” Even the album’s cover art is classic Brandy, with her name written in the same typeface as her first three records. (The cover image, of the singer in honey-brown beaded braids, is an homage to a headpiece her friend and mentor Whitney Houston wore in The Bodyguard.)