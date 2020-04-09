Watch Brandi Carlile honor John Prine with rendition of 'Hello In There'

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert type TV Show genre Talk Show

Brandi Carlile honored the memory of singer-songwriter John Prine, who died on April 7 due to complications from coronavirus, with a rendition of one of his most popular songs.

Carlile performed his 1971 track "Hello In There" on Wednesday night's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The performance was prefaced by a tribute from host Stephen Colbert, who recalled being introduced to Prine's music by his then-girlfriend now-wife Evelyn McGee during the early days of their courtship. He even learned how to play Prine's "How Lucky" on the guitar to woo McGee, and he admits throughout that process he also learned to be grateful "for the things I don't remember about childhood."

Carlile performed alongside her idol Prine and Sturgill Simpson on The Late Show in 2018.

"I've been asked to record one of John Prine's songs for tonight and it's a great honor for me," she says in the segment. "I've been thinking long and hard about it because there's so many amazing and powerful messages that John Prine has left the world with. And for the people who weren't familiar with his music, they're about to get a whole lot of truth dropped on them."

Watch her performance in full in the video above.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

