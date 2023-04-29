Bonnie Raitt is pressing pause to deal with an important health matter.

The "Just Like That" singer, who won the award for Song of the Year at the 2023 Grammys, announced in a statement on her Instagram Friday that she is rescheduling multiple tour dates and canceling her upcoming performance at Brandi Carlile's Mothership Weekend festival due to an undisclosed ailment.

"Bonnie has a medical situation that requires surgery to address. The doctors say that in order for her to heal properly, they recommend she not perform for a couple of weeks," the caption read. "Unfortunately, this overlaps our five tour dates in May, and we are very sorry to have to cancel our performance at [Brandi Carlile's Mothership Weekend] on May 14th and postpone our shows in Athens, Louisville, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh."

It continued, "We deeply apologize for this delay and inconvenience. It's always upsetting to have to disappoint her fans, band, crew and our promoters, but sometimes unforeseen things just happen. Thankfully, Bonnie's in great hands."

As a result, Raitt has currently rescheduled four tour dates. Her Louisville, Ky., and Indianapolis, In., concerts have both been pushed back until June and July, respectively, while the Athens, Ga., and Pittsburgh, Pa., events have been delayed until next year. Tickets for all of the original dates will still be valid for the later performances.

The statement added, "Thank you for your well wishes and understanding, and we very much appreciate your respecting her request for privacy at this healing time."

Bonnie Raitt

Raitt will now kick-start her tour at Vicar Street in Dublin, Ireland on June 1. The musician will continue on to perform all across the U.K. before heading back stateside for a concert at the Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater in Chautauqua, N.Y., on June 24.

In the post's comment section, Carlile took a moment to send her close pal well-wishes on her healing journey. "Get well soon Bonnie," she wrote. "We all absolutely ADORE you. Everyone is glad that you're taking care of yourself and not pushing it."

Both Carlile and Raitt were originally set to close out Mothership Weekend on May 14. The three-day event, which will be held in Miramar Beach, Fl., will feature performances from Carlile, Hozier, Mavis Staples, Nathaniel Rateliff, and more.

