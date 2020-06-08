Bonnie Pointer of the Pointer Sisters dies at 69

Bonnie Pointer, who became a star as part of Grammy-winning group the Pointer Sisters, died on Monday at age 69. No cause of death has been announced.

"It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of The Pointer Sisters that my sister, Bonnie died this morning," Anita Pointer said in a statement. "Our family is devastated, on behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time."

"Bonnie was my best friend and we talked every day," Anita continued. "We never had a fight in our life. I already miss her and I will see her again one day."

Bonnie and her sister June were the founders of The Pointers in 1969 before evolving to the Pointer Sisters with the addition of Anita. In 1972, sister Ruth became the fourth just in time for the release of their self-titled debut album.

Bonnie and Anita wrote their country crossover hit "Fairytale" two years later that earned the sisters their first Grammy Award. After Bonnie left the group, the Pointer Sisters also won Grammys for "Jump (For My Love)" and "Automatic."

In 1977, Bonnie decided to split from her sisters for a solo career signing with Motown Records and releasing three studio albums before retiring. She married label producer Jeffrey Bowen to whom she was married from 1978 until 2016.

June died in 2006 from cancer. She was 52. Bonnie and Anita released the song "Feels Like June" about the loss earlier this year. Variety reports it was Bonnie's final recording.

Listen to the track below: