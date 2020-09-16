Bonnaroo going virtual this month with a mix of new and archival performances

Bonnaroo is recalibrating. The annual summer music festival in Tennessee had to reschedule this year's iteration due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, but on Wednesday revealed plans for putting on a virtual program. “Virtual Roo-Ality” will be a free three-night broadcast on YouTube, featuring both new performances and archival ones from Bonnaroo's past.

Those archival performances are at the top of the Virtual Roo-Ality poster. They include Alabama Shakes from 2015, James Brown himself from 2003, Run the Jewels from 2015, and the Beastie Boys’ historic final concert performance from 2009.

Image zoom Bonnaroo

Bonnaroo isn't just about music, it's also about vibes. The Virtual Roo-Ality programming also includes a “Sanctuary of Self Love” bloc curated by Hayley Williams, featuring conversations about mental health and diversity. Director David Lynch is part of that lineup, for a conversation about meditation and creativity.

Virtual Roo-Ality will stream live on Sept. 24-26 beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET each day, exclusively at the official Bonnaroo YouTube channel. A full schedule is "coming soon," according to Bonnaroo's website.