The music festival will return to the Farm with a lineup of A-listers.

Bonnaroo returns after pandemic hiatus with Lizzo, Foo Fighters, and more

The Bonnaroo music festival is back.

"We're going back to the Farm," organizers declared on Wednesday, referencing the festival's venue in Manchester, Tenn.

Bonnaroo opted to go virtual in 2020, given the situation with COVID-19, but then had to bump its planned 2021 festival from June, which is its usual window, to September.

This year's event will now kick off on Thursday, Sept. 2 with headliner The Grand Ole Opry and a slate of special guests.

Foo Fighters and Megan Thee Stallion will be leading the charge on the Friday, with Monáe, Run the Jewels, Grace Potter, Primus, Nelly, and more.

Lizzo will run the show on Saturday with Tame Impala. My Morning Jacket, G-Eazy, Jason Isbell and the 100 Unit, Bridgers, Incubus, and Seven Lions, among others, will join as special guests.

To finish off on Sunday, Bonnaroo will feature Tyler the Creator, Del Rey, Lil Baby, deadmau5, Leon Bridges, Young the Giant, Brittany Howard, and more.

See the full lineup below.

"We went from the Farm to our homes to protect our loved ones. Soon it will be time to go back to the Farm… Together," reads a promotional video released on Tuesday night in anticipation of the lineup reveal.

Tickets for Bonnaroo go on sale today.

