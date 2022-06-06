Alec John Such, Bon Jovi bassist and founding member, dies at 70

"He was an original," the rock band said in a statement released on Sunday.

Alec John Such, a founding member of Bon Jovi and a bassist for the rock band, died, according to a statement released from the group on Sunday. He was 70.

"We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such. He was an original," the statement, released on the band's social media channels, begins. "As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band. To be honest, we found our way to each other thru him."

Such was a childhood friend of Bon Jovi drummer Tico Torres and knew Richie Sambora, their future guitarist, according to the band's statement.

Alec John Such of Bon Jovi performing on stage at Wembley Arena, London 14 May 1993 Alec John Such, Bon Jovi bassist and founding member, died at the age of 70. | Credit: Ian Dickson/Redferns

"Alec was always wild and full of life," the statement continues. "Today those special memories bring a smile to my face and a tear to my eye. We'll miss him dearly."

Bon Jovi also released a video montage of Such.

Born in Yonkers, N.Y. in 1951, Such was a part of the New Jersey music scene as a manager at the Hunka Bunka Ballroom in Sayreville, where he booked Jon Bon Jovi and The Wild Ones. Bon Jovi was formed in 1983, and Such played bass for the band until 1994, when he was replaced by Hugh McDonald.

Such reunited with the band for Bon Jovi's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

"When Jon Bon Jovi called me up and asked me to be in his band many years ago, I soon realized how serious he was and he had a vision that he wanted to bring us to," Such said during their induction. "And I am only too happy to have been a part of that vision."

"Now, to my bandmates," he continued. "These guys are the best. I can get a little tear here so bear with me. We had so many great times together and we wouldn't be here if it wasn't for those guys. Love 'em to death. I always will."