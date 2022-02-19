Watch Bob Saget in one of his final roles: as a chef in a rap video

Bob Saget cooked up one more surprise before leaving this world.

The late actor and comedian appears in the music video for Desiigner's new track "Bakin'" (featuring Slushii and DJ Whoo Kid), playing a chef who cooks, well, bacon. Saget filmed the video in mid-December, just weeks before his death at age 65. (While the video was one of his last roles, Saget's agent confirmed to EW that multiple projects he appeared in are still forthcoming.)

"We needed a chef for the video and I remember thinking, 'Who the f--- is gonna be the chef who can make it weird?'" Whoo Kid told Rolling Stone, which exclusively premiered the video. "Then immediately I thought 'Bob Saget!'"

The rapper continued, "Nobody on set believed me when I said he'd come until he actually drove up and rang the bell, like this was a Full House episode. When you have rappers pull up for videos, they bring a Maybach, or rent a Lambo, they show off. He shows up and parks his Lexus on the grass and comes in looking like a dad."

The video also features cameos from Snoop Dogg, Jay Pharoah, and porn star Kendra Sunderland, who dances alongside Saget in the kitchen.

"You don't expect him to be sitting around here with all these bad models and booties-a-clapping and racks being thrown and Desiigner being there doing his thing," Pharoah told Rolling Stone. "But it works because that's what Bob's whole spirit was. It was different. It was, 'Put me in an odd place that you wouldn't expect for me to be and watch me shine.'"

Saget died Jan. 9 after suffering a head trauma in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando. His passing prompted a widespread outpouring of grief from his fans, friends, and the entertainment community at large.

"Full House, Nick at Nite, Bob Saget used to rock me to sleep at night, man," Desiigner told Rolling Stone. "It was a starstruck moment for me seeing him bumping to my music. After he passed away, it was different seeing that now that he's back with the universe. We want to turn this up for Bob. You could say this is a going-home party for him."

The "Bakin'" video ends with a tribute to Saget, featuring a montage of behind-the-scenes footage of the Full House star on set. You can watch the full music video below.