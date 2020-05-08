Bob Dylan releasing first album of original songs in eight years

Bob Dylan will release a new album, titled False Prophet, on June 19. The collection is the legendary singer-songwriter's first album of original material in eight years. Dylan has also released a new track from the album, called "Rough and Rowdy Ways."

The announcement came via Dylan's official website. The album is now available for pre-order and will be released as a 2-disc CD, a 2-LP gatefold vinyl, and digitally.

Dylan's last collection of original tracks, Tempest, was released in 2012. In the intervening time he has released three albums of standards: 2015's Shadows in the Night, 2016's Fallen Angels, and 2017's Triplicate. In 2016, it was announced that Dylan had been awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in recognition of him having "created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition."

In April, Dylan scored his first No.1 song under his own name with the 17-minute "Murder Most Foul."

