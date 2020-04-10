Bob Dylan scores first-ever No. 1 song on a Billboard chart with 'Murder Most Foul'

Image zoom Michael Kovac/WireImage

For the first time in his lengthy career, Bob Dylan has hit No. 1 on a Billboard music chart under his own name.

The legendary singer-songwriter, 78, hit the milestone with his new song "Murder Most Foul," the nearly 17-minute chronicle of the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The ballad, which debuted at No. 1 on the Rock Digital Song Sales survey dated April 11, is his first new original song in eight years. He dropped the new track in a surprise announcement on his Twitter account March 26.

“Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years,” he wrote at the time, adding, “This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting. Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you.”

In addition to its top position on the Rock Digital Song Sales chart, "Murder Most Foul" also became Dylan's first entry on the sales-, streaming- and airplay-based Hot Rock Songs chart, landing at No. 5. In addition to its sales, the song has so far garnered 1.8 million U.S. streams, according to Billboard.

While he's reached the No. 1 milestone via songs he's written — such as Peter Paul & Mary's “Blowin’ in the Wind” and the Byrds' “Mr. Tambourine Man” — this is the first time one of his own tunes has gone to the top of the charts.

