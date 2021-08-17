The musician is being sued by a woman who alleges he "sexually molested and abused" her at age 12.

A representative for musician Bob Dylan is refuting allegations in a recently-filed lawsuit that the singer "sexually molested and abused" a 12-year-old girl in 1965.

"The 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended," the rep told EW in a statement on Monday.

On Friday, the plaintiff, who is identified only by the initials "J.C." in court documents, accused the famed musician (born Robert Allen Zimmerman) of sexual abuse, battery, false imprisonment, and infliction of emotional distress when she was a minor and he was 24.

The plaintiff alleged in the documents, filed by her attorneys, that she was groomed by the musician, and sexually abused between April and May 1965. According to the plaintiff's lawsuit, some of the alleged abuse happened at the Chelsea Hotel, where Dylan had an apartment.

Dylan, "over a six-week period between April and May of 1965, befriended and established an emotional connection with the plaintiff, J.C., to lower her inhibitions with the object of sexually abusing her, which he did, coupled with the provision of drugs, alcohol and, threats of physical violence, leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day," the lawsuit read.

In response to the statement from Dylan's representative, J.C.'s attorney Daniel Isaacs told PEOPLE, "We will prove the allegations in a court of law."

The suit was filed one day before the window of New York's Child Victims Act — allowing victims to file claims regardless of when the alleged incident occurred — closed on Saturday.