Blues singer Lady A and country group Lady A are working things out

Blues singer Lady A and country group Lady A seem to have reached an a-ccord.

Last Thursday, popular country trio Lady Antebellum announced plans to change their name to Lady A to disassociate themselves from the history of slavery and the racial connotations of the word "antebellum." While this change, sparked by protests for racial justice in the wake of George Floyd's killing by Minnesota police, seemed positive on the surface, it invited the ire of Seattle blues artist Lady A, who has been using the stage name since the 1980s.

"This is too much right now. They’re using the name because of a Black Lives Matter incident that, for them, is just a moment in time. If it mattered, it would have mattered to them before. It shouldn’t have taken George Floyd to die for them to realize that their name had a slave reference to it," she said. " For them to not even reach out is pure privilege. I’m not going to lay down and let this happen to me. But now the burden of proof is on me to prove that my name is in fact mine, and I don’t even know how much I’ll have to spend to keep it."

But on Monday, the two Lady A's seemed to be working things out. The country group posted a photo of a video chat with the blues singer on their Instagram alongside the caption, "Today, we connected privately with the artist Lady A. Transparent, honest, and authentic conversations were had. We are excited to share we are moving forward with positive solutions and common ground. The hurt is turning into hope. More to come."

A representative for the country group confirmed the conversation to EW and added that they " both will continue as Lady A." EW was unable to reach a representative for blues singer Lady A.

The world is wide enough for two Lady A's it seems.