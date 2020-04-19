Watch Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter demonstrate the importance of hand washing

Image zoom Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Blue Ivy Carter has served up a demonstration on the importance of hand washing.

The oldest child of Beyoncé and rapper/mogul Jay-Z shared a public service announcement via her maternal grandmother Tina Knowles' account about the power of soap against viruses like the novel coronavirus which has claimed more than 163,000 lives globally to date.

"This is why it's important to wash your hands. So, I have this mixture of a lot of different types of soap inside of this," she says in the clip while holding a small ramekin.

"And this is the coronavirus or any virus; it's actually just pepper," she says about a big bowl next to the smaller one. "So you're going to want to stick your fingers inside the mixture of soaps. Make sure you get a lot on there, then put your finger in it, and the virus goes out. This is why it's very important to wash your hands."

The eight-year-old's PSA comes on the heels of her famous mom's message to the Black community during her appearance on the One World: Together at Home global event held on Saturday night.

"Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home," she said. "And African American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis. Those with preexisting conditions are at an even higher risk. This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America."

Her dad has been active in providing much needed personal protective equipment (PPE) to help protect inmates and prison staff from contracting the virus. Through his Reform Alliance organization, they've donated more than 100,000 masks.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

Related content: