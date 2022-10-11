Blink-182 reunite with Tom DeLonge for new album, world tour: 'We're coming'
Blink-182 really wants you to know that they're about to come... back together for a new album and world tour.
On Tuesday, the legendary rock band released a hilarious video announcing a world tour and new album featuring their original lineup, with fans comically expressing their desire for the band "to come" in various ways.
Tom DeLonge, who's been studying aliens, writing novels, and recording music with his own band, Angels and Airwaves, since quitting Blink in 2015, appears at the end of the clip with founding member Mark Hoppus and longtime drummer Travis Barker. Longtime fans are no doubt giddy.
What this means for Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba, who stepped in for DeLonge following his departure and recorded multiple LPs with the band, is unclear. Over the summer, he said he was unsure of his current status with the group.
Blink's new era kicks off Friday with the release of the upcoming album's lead single, "Edging."
The album's accompanying tour is slated for 70 dates between March 2023 and February 2024.
Blink-182's new album marks their first full-length release since 2019's Nine, which reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 upon its debut. The album arrived 24 years after their freshman album, Cheshire Cat, dropped in 1995. The band went on to become one of the most popular rock acts of the era, ultimately notching two albums at the top of the United States charts.
Recently, Barker has collaborated on a score of other artists' songs — including Avril Lavigne, Willow, and Machine Gun Kelly — while DeLonge previously announced his intentions to direct a sci-fi movie. Hoppus was diagnosed with stage IV diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in the summer of 2021, but confirmed that he was cancer-free in September of that year.
Check out the full list of Blink-182's new world tour dates on the band's website.
