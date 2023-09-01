The drummer pushed back the opening dates of the band's reunion tour earlier this year following a messy finger injury.

European fans of Blink-182 will have to wait a little longer to see their favorite '90s pop-punk band's upcoming shows. They are postponing tour dates in the United Kingdom and Ireland while drummer Travis Barker is away, the group announced Thursday on their Instagram account.

"Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States," a statement in their Instagram Story read. "The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

The band did not provide details on Barker's family matter, and a representative for him and Blink-182 did not immediately respond to EW's request for additional comment.

Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs at the Sahara Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California Travis Barker playing with Blink-182 at Coachella 2023 | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

This isn't the first time Barker has delayed Blink-182's current tour, their first with the original lineup of Barker, Mark Hoppus, and Tom DeLonge in eight years. It was supposed to kick off in March, but the band postponed it after Barker severely injured his finger during rehearsals.

Their first performance of the tour ended up taking place at Coachella in April. After playing a surprise set on the Friday of the festival's first weekend, they subbed in as a last-minute headliner for its second weekend, replacing Frank Ocean after he dropped out following his strange, disorganized set the first Sunday of the festival.

