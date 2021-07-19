Blink-182's Mark Hoppus shares health update: 'The chemo is working!'

Blink-182 bassist and vocalist Mark Hoppus has shared an update on his cancer treatment, telling fans things are going well.

"Scans indicate that the chemo is working!" Hoppus wrote Monday on social media. "I still have months of treatment ahead, but it's the best possible news."

He also said he was thankful for the support he's received since announcing his cancer diagnosis.

"I'm so grateful and confused and also sick from last week's chemo," he wrote. "But the poison the doctors pump into me and the kind thoughts and wishes of people around me are destroying this cancer. Just gonna keep fighting…"

The "What's My Age Again?" singer, 49, revealed last month that he had been receiving treatment for cancer.

"For the past three months, I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer," he wrote at the time. "I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all."

Last week, Hoppus provided more details about his diagnosis during a Twitch livestream, explaining that he has stage IV diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, a blood-related cancer.

Hoppus has been open on social media as he receives treatment for the disease, with the punk rocker's peers and fans offering endless support for the rock star in the comments.