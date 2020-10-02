New BLACKPINK music in your area: Listen to The Album here

BLACKPINK is officially back in your area.

The female-led supergroup finally dropped their long-awaited debut Korean-language album — appropriately titled The Album — Friday, lifting the veil on the highly anticipated collaboration with American rap superstar Cardi B among a handful of other K-pop tunes.

The Album comes on the heels of Netflix's announcement that BLACKPINK and its four central members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa would star in a feature documentary titled Light Up the Sky. Directed by Caroline Suh (Salt Fat Acid Heat), the film features interviews and never-before-seen footage of the group from their beginnings through to the global music domination.

Prior to the release of The Album, BLACKPINK dropped a Japanese album, Blackpink in Your Area, in 2018, on top of four EPs that launched them to global fame.

In the United States, the group enjoyed the most successful year of their career, notching three singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including The Album's debut single "How You Like That," the Lady Gaga collaboration "Sour Candy," and the Selena Gomez-assisted banger "Ice Cream," which became the group's highest-charting entry in the United States when it peaked at No. 13 on the American charts in September.

Listen to The Album above. Light Up the Sky is out on Netflix beginning Oct. 14.